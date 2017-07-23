Pope Francis Expresses Grave Concern over Jerusalem Violence

Pope Francis. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Pope Francis said on Sunday he was alarmed by the recent violence in Jerusalem and called for dialogue and moderation to help restore peace.

The pope told pilgrims gathered in St Peter’s Square:

“I am following with trepidation the grave tension and violence of recent days in Jerusalem. I feel the need to express a heartfelt call for moderation and dialogue.”

Pope Francis supports recognizing the "State of Palestine" and defends the Palestinians' right to their "sovereign and independent" homeland pic.twitter.com/JOdjAMqcqX — ياسمين 🇵🇸 (@paliyazzy) May 3, 2017

He called for prayers in the hope that all sides would come forward with proposals for “reconciliation and peace”.

Three Israelis were stabbed to death in an illegal settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Friday, hours after three Palestinians were killed in violence prompted by Israel’s installation of metal detectors at entry points to the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s walled Old City.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)