Portugal Condemns Israel’s Expulsion of Palestinians from Khan Al-Ahmar

The Portuguese Parliament voted in favor of a bill that condemns the Israeli decision to expel Palestinian Bedouins living in the village of Khan Al-Ahmar, in occupied East Jerusalem.

The bill was introduced by the Portuguese Communist Party. The Left Bloc and People, Animals, Nature (PAN) Party voted in favor of the bill while the Christian People’s Party, the Social Democratic Party and four members of the Socialist Party voted against it. Six lawmakers abstained.

The bill calls on the Portuguese government to

“respect the Portuguese constitution and condemn the State of Israel’s decision which is an affront to international law”.

The resolution expresses the Portuguese Parliament’s solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to have an independent state within 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

