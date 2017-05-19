POWS from Palestine – A Poem

(Photo: File)

by Pande Manoylov

Water and salt,

water and salt

every day…

And for a moment

you felt like a man

in the Israel jail,

far underground

they only give you

water and salt

they tell you:

You are Palestinian,

you are in Israeli jail,

you raised the voice –

FREEDOM!

Because

when they come to take you

do not be surprised

But your are Palestinian,

you are anonymous

and do not try to explain,

but your are a detainee

and your screams

floated up into heaven

and unprecedented

deafness in the world!

Water and salt,

water and salt

every day…

– Pande Manoylov contributed this poem to PalestineChronicle.com.