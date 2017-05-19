POWS from Palestine – A Poem

POWS from Palestine – A PoemMay 19 2017 / 5:33 pm
by Pande Manoylov
Water and salt,
water and salt
every day…
And for a moment
you felt like a man
in the Israel jail,
far underground
they only give you
water and salt
they tell you:
You are Palestinian,
you are in Israeli jail,
you raised the voice –
FREEDOM!
Because
when they come to take you
do not be surprised
But your are Palestinian,
you are anonymous
and do not try to explain,
but your are a detainee
and your screams
floated up into heaven
and unprecedented
deafness in the world!
Water and salt,
water and salt
every day…
– Pande Manoylov contributed this poem to PalestineChronicle.com.
