President of the Red Cross Arrives in Gaza

Peter Maurer, ICRC president. (Photo: Courtesy ICRC website)

Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), arrived in Gaza on Tuesday, the first leg of a three-day visit to the Palestinian territories and Israel, according to WAFA correspondent.

Maurer, who entered Gaza through the Israeli-controlled Erez/Beit Hanoun crossing, is expected to get a first-hand look at the dismal humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has been under Israeli siege since 2007. He will also meet with the head of Hamas in Gaza, Yehia Sinwar.

He is also expected to visit the West Bank and meet with Palestinian officials and Israel where he will meet with Israeli officials “to discuss various topics of concern to the ICRC,” according to a press statement.

Arabic newspaper Asharq al-Awsat claims #Hamas rejected a request by the ICRC to disclose the fate of missing Israelis in #Gaza. #Israel pic.twitter.com/C3SswrKAwD — Joe (@Jtruzmah) June 11, 2017

Maurer will conclude his visit with a press conference that will take place on Thursday at 5.00 p.m. at the American Colony Hotel in Jerusalem.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)