President of the Red Cross Arrives in Gaza

Sep 5 2017 / 6:32 pm
Peter Maurer, ICRC president. (Photo: Courtesy ICRC website)

Peter Maurer, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), arrived in Gaza on Tuesday, the first leg of a three-day visit to the Palestinian territories and Israel, according to WAFA correspondent.

Maurer, who entered Gaza through the Israeli-controlled Erez/Beit Hanoun crossing, is expected to get a first-hand look at the dismal humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has been under Israeli siege since 2007. He will also meet with the head of Hamas in Gaza, Yehia Sinwar.

He is also expected to visit the West Bank and meet with Palestinian officials and Israel where he will meet with Israeli officials “to discuss various topics of concern to the ICRC,” according to a press statement.

Maurer will conclude his visit with a press conference that will take place on Thursday at 5.00 p.m. at the American Colony Hotel in Jerusalem.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Sep 5 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.



Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors