Prince Charles Visits Palestine, Wishes Palestinians ‘Freedom, Justice and Equality’

January 24, 2020 Blog, News
Prince Charles tours Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Prince of Wales on Friday visited the city of Bethlehem, in the Occupied West Bank.

Charles began his historic first visit to the West Bank walking through Bethlehem with Muslim and Christian leaders.

“It breaks my heart therefore that we should continue to see so much suffering and division,” Prince Charles said, speaking at a reception at Casa Nova, a Franciscan pilgrim house close to the Church of the Nativity, “No one arriving in Bethlehem today could miss the signs of continued hardship and the situation you face.”

“It is my dearest wish that the future will bring freedom, justice and equality to all Palestinians, enabling you to thrive and to prosper,” he added.

The Guardian reported that “Charles also stopped to chat with a group of Palestinian refugees, among them Dr. Abdelfattah Abu Srour, the director of the Al Rowwad Centre in Aida refugee camp”.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.