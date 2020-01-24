Prince Charles Visits Palestine, Wishes Palestinians ‘Freedom, Justice and Equality’

The Prince of Wales on Friday visited the city of Bethlehem, in the Occupied West Bank.

Charles began his historic first visit to the West Bank walking through Bethlehem with Muslim and Christian leaders.

Bethlehem: Prince Charles during a visit to a mosque. pic.twitter.com/Hdg0TMQing — Khaled Abu Toameh (@KhaledAbuToameh) January 24, 2020

“It breaks my heart therefore that we should continue to see so much suffering and division,” Prince Charles said, speaking at a reception at Casa Nova, a Franciscan pilgrim house close to the Church of the Nativity, “No one arriving in Bethlehem today could miss the signs of continued hardship and the situation you face.”

“It is my dearest wish that the future will bring freedom, justice and equality to all Palestinians, enabling you to thrive and to prosper,” he added.

Great to see Prince Charles being welcomed by an ecumenical group of bishops at the nativity church in Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/qXSYFDtVgK — FriendsoftheHolyLand (@Social_FHL) January 24, 2020

The Guardian reported that “Charles also stopped to chat with a group of Palestinian refugees, among them Dr. Abdelfattah Abu Srour, the director of the Al Rowwad Centre in Aida refugee camp”.

