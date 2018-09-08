Prisoner Khader Adnan on 7th Day of Hunger Strike

September 8, 2018 Blog, News
Khader Adnan plays with his daughters in the West Bank village of Araba, near Jenin. (Photo: Oren Ziv via Activestills.org)

Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, 40, is on his 7th day of open hunger strike in protest of his “arbitrary” detention.

The prisoners’ rights group Muhjat al-Quds Foundation said, in a statement, that Adnan has begun his open hunger strike on Sunday, September 2, demanding his immediate release.

Adnan, from the Arraba town in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, has previously gone through two major hunger strikes, one was a 66-day long hunger strike in 2012 and another 55-day long in 2015, protesting his administrative detention.

However, Adnan is not currently being held in administrative detention.

Israeli forces had detained Adnan on December 11, 2017, accusing him of incitement.

According to Adnan’s wife, Randa, Adnan told his lawyer that Israel fakes charges to keep holding him in prison.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.