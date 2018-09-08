Prisoner Khader Adnan on 7th Day of Hunger Strike

Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, 40, is on his 7th day of open hunger strike in protest of his “arbitrary” detention.

The prisoners’ rights group Muhjat al-Quds Foundation said, in a statement, that Adnan has begun his open hunger strike on Sunday, September 2, demanding his immediate release.

Adnan, from the Arraba town in the northern West Bank district of Jenin, has previously gone through two major hunger strikes, one was a 66-day long hunger strike in 2012 and another 55-day long in 2015, protesting his administrative detention.

However, Adnan is not currently being held in administrative detention.

Israeli forces had detained Adnan on December 11, 2017, accusing him of incitement.

According to Adnan’s wife, Randa, Adnan told his lawyer that Israel fakes charges to keep holding him in prison.

