Prisoners Affairs Commission: Crimes against Palestinian Prisoners Taking Dangerous Dimension

Major General Qadri Abu Bakr, chairman of the Prisoners Affairs Commission, has condemned the repeated crimes committed by Israel against Palestinian prisoners, which he says have taken “a very dangerous and unprecedented detour” designed to quash their patriotism and humanity, as well as complicate their daily lives in prison.

Abu Bakr said in a statement yesterday that Israel is mobilizing all its capacities to create new realities in prisons and detention centers.

Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Commission: ‘Crimes against our captives take an unprecedented and dangerous detour’ #GroupPalestine #قروب_فلسطيني pic.twitter.com/ZglL2MyYJ7 — Hanan (@zNuTsraO3M1FKYf) June 8, 2019

He stressed that Israel uses all available opportunities to take revenge on prisoners and their families, so much so that it has become a competition between Israeli politicians and military officers.

He added:

“There are daily incursions into prisons and detention centers, and a large number of detainees are transferred from one prison to another.”

At least 6,000 #Palestinian #children have been detained by Israeli authorities since 2015, according to the Palestinian Prisoners' Association. pic.twitter.com/s6EGGowWtm — GlobalTragedyNews (@GlobalTragedy) June 7, 2019

Abu Bakr argued that Israel does not want Palestinian captives to have stable conditions in prison, pointing to the instruction issued by Ashkelon prison last week not to allow prisoners to celebrate Eid El-Fitr as evidence that Israel is racist.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)