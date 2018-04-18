Prisoner’s Day: Thousands of Palestinians in Israeli Jails (VIDEO)

Palestinians are marking Prisoners’ Day – showing their solidarity with thousands of Palestinians being held in Israeli jails.

There are more than 6,500 Palestinians – including 350 children and more than 60 women – currently in Israeli prisons.

More than 400 are being held without charge or trial under so-called “administrative detention”.

According to rights groups, 1,800 prisoners are in need of medical care, and 700 of them suffer from serious and chronic conditions.

On April 17, each year, Palestinians mark Palestinian Prisoner Day, which commemorates the release of the first Palestinian to be captured by Israel following the 1967 war, Mahmoud Bakr Hijazi, on April 17, 1971.

(Aljazeera, PC)