The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) strongly denounced on Thursday an Israeli law that calls for enforcing death penalty against Palestinians who were involved in killing or even injuring Israelis.

Qaddoura Faris, director of the PPS, said in a statement that the new law, which passed in the Israeli parliament in preliminary reading, is a “a new crime committed by the occupying power that passes laws aimed at demeaning the dignity and human liberty of the Palestinians.”

He said that while the world is moving to abolish execution of criminals, “the occupying power is searching for new fascist methods to enforce death penalty against Palestinian prisoners of war.”

Faris called for a boycott of Israeli military courts as a response to this law, which still needs two more reading to become effective.

Israel is now moving forward with a bill that'll allow them to place the death penalty upon Palestinians who protest the settler-colonial state. pic.twitter.com/aviE9RX77k — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 20, 2017

The European Union delegation to Israel condemned on Wednesday the passage of the law, saying it is incompatible with human dignity.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)