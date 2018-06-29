Prisoners Solidarity Group Launches Petition to Free Palestinian MP

Khalida Jarrar was detained by the Israeli army in July 2, 2017. (Photo: via Twitter)

Prisoners rights group Samidoun has launched a petition calling on the Israeli government to release Palestinian MP Khalida Jarrar, 54, who has been under administrative detention for almost a year.

On June 14, 2018, an Israeli military court extended Jarrar’s detention by four months, for the third time in a row.

The petition was signed by political parties, feminist groups, solidarity groups, human rights organizations and legal groups, from over 20 countries.

Jarrar, a Vice-Chair of the Board of Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association (Addameer), was jailed on 2 July 2017 in a night raid by Israeli forces on her home in the Al-Bireh city, north of occupied Jerusalem.

The petition stated:

“We are calling for days of action for the freedom of Khalida Jarrar between 30 June and 2 July. It is more important than ever that our voices are heard and our actions are visible.”

It added:

“She is one of approximately 450 Palestinians held under administrative detention, a relic of the British colonial mandate that has been used by the Israeli occupation to jail thousands of Palestinian community and political leaders, and one of approximately 6,100 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.”

Addameer notes:

“This practice of arbitrary detention is a grave violation of international laws and human rights standards, particularly articles 78 and 72 of the Fourth Geneva Convention which state that an accused individual has the right to defend him/herself. This also violates Article 66 of the Fourth Geneva Convention and the basic standards of fair trial.”

Activists in New York and other cities worldwide have already started to organize protests as part of the campaign to free Khalida Jarrar.

