Pro-BDS Store Wins Major Legal Victory against Pro-Israel Advocates in the US

Advocates for the state of Israel have suffered a historic defeat in a decade-long legal battle to sue Olympia Food Co-op over its decision to boycott Israeli goods.

The US grocery store, which campaigns for ethical food consumption, was fully vindicated by a Washington appeals court on February 20 in a legal case that is likely to have positive ramifications for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign for Palestinian rights.

The original case that was filed in 2011 by five co-op members, purporting to act on behalf of the co-op and seeking to block the boycott, sought to collect monetary damages against the board members.

A nearly decade-long legal battle over the @OlympiaFoodCoop’s decision to boycott Israeli goods has finally ended. Opponents of Palestinian rights, working in coordination with Israel, lost. #BDS supporters won. https://t.co/5M6BPAa5y1 — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) March 2, 2020

The case was dismissed five months later as a SLAPP, or Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, but reinstated when Washington’s anti-SLAPP statute was struck down.

Two years later, an appeals court upheld that the judge’s ruling and the plaintiffs were ordered to pay $160,000 in statutory damages as well as other legal fees.

Last week’s ruling dismissed the case a second time.

Board member, Grace Cox, who supported a measure to ban Israeli products from the store’s shelves, was put through years of litigation by several former Co-op members who worked closely with the Israel advocacy group StandWithUs.

The right-wing Israel lobby group is reported to have secretly planned the lawsuit in coordination with Israeli government officials in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which has been authorized to lead the global campaign against BDS.

Supporters of Israeli apartheid sued the Olympia Food Co-op for boycotting Israeli products. Eight years later, the lawsuit is over–and Israel advocates failed in their effort to block the boycott launched over Israeli human rights abuses. https://t.co/VQIoZh7T3X pic.twitter.com/beEVc6xwb9 — IMEU (@theIMEU) February 21, 2020

In its press release, the Centre for Constitutional Rights, which has represented the defendants during the entire legal battle, said that it had discovered emails between the plaintiffs celebrating the news from StandWithUs that the lawsuit had successfully discouraged other co-ops from boycotting Israeli goods.

StandWithUs, which is described as one of many groups trying to suppress the growing US movement for Palestinian freedom, took credit for filing the case, stating that it was a by-product of the partnership between StandWithUs and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“As a co-defendant, I am pleased, but not surprised, that the courts have once again found in our favor,” Cox said, following the victory.

“When the plaintiffs first threatened to sue us, they promised a nuisance lawsuit, and they have delivered,” she added.

In Texas, Teacher Fired for Refusing to Sign Anti-BDS Oath https://t.co/LpuVCABzeh via @PalestineChron — The Truthlady (@dtruthladyd) September 26, 2019

Deputy Legal Director for the Centre for Constitutional Rights Maria LaHood spoke of the wider ramifications of the case, viewing it as a victory for free speech.

“In the face of widespread assault, the right to advocate for Palestinian freedom, including via the time-honored tradition of boycotts for social change, has again been vindicated,” said LaHood. “This victory demonstrates that although the fight can be long, it’s necessary in order to achieve justice.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)