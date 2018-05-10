Pro Hamas Bloc Wins Birzeit University Student Elections for 4th Year in Row (VIDEO)

May 10, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Dean of Student Affairs Mohammad Al-Ahmad said the voting rate this year is 74.60%. (Photo via: Twitter)

Al Wafaa’ Islamic Bloc won 24 seats out of 51 in the Birzeit University Students Council elections with a total of 3,784 votes.

Competing bloc ‘Martyr Yasser Arafat’ won 23 seats with 3615 votes, while the Democratic Progressive Student Pole won 4 seats with 705 votes and the Students’ Unity bloc won zero seats with only 96 votes.

Head of the Elections Preparatory Committee and Dean of Student Affairs Mohammad Al-Ahmad said the voting rate this year is 74.60%. The number of null votes is 113 and empty votes is 81. The total number of votes cast was 8,200.

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank took to the streets to celebrate the victory of the al-Wafaa’ bloc.

One day before the elections, a student debate between the competing blocs was held during which each bloc presented its electoral program, goals and objectives.

In the 2017 elections, the Islamic Wafaa’ Bloc won 25 seats out of 51, the Martyr Yasser Arafat Bloc won 22 seats and Student Progressive Democratic Pole Bloc won four seats.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*