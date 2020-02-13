Pro-Israel Lawyers to Fight ECJ Decision to Label Settlements Products

A network of pro-Israel lawyers is gearing up to fight the implementation of a European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on the labeling of products from illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

According to right-wing news outlet Arutz Sheva, the Lawfare Project and Israel Allies Foundation “are teaming up” to undermine the ECJ decision.

The @LawfareProject and Israel Allies Foundation are collaborating to fight the enactment of #BDS measures in the European Court of Justice, which would require products from "disputed" Israeli territories to be labeled.https://t.co/rHdSU9aoKr — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) February 11, 2020

The Lawfare Project’s international network includes more than 400 lawyers, and is described as “the world’s only international pro-Israel litigation fund” which “has launched more than 80 lawsuits and legal actions in 17 jurisdictions across the globe”.

“During these times of significant hostility towards Israel stemming from the European Union, it is essential that we unite our allies in the parliaments across Europe,” said Israel Allies Foundation President, Josh Reinstein.

European Union’s top court rules that EU countries must label products made in Israeli settlements. "European consumers are entitled to be confident that the products they purchase are not linked to serious violations of international humanitarian law” https://t.co/anBCXQWJiE pic.twitter.com/S7SPnKHgPY — IMEU (@theIMEU) November 13, 2019

“Our new partnership with the Lawfare project will allow us to effect real policy change against the anti-Semitic ruling of the European Court of Justice,” he added.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)