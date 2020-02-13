Pro-Israel Lawyers to Fight ECJ Decision to Label Settlements Products

February 13, 2020 Blog, News
In November 2019, the ECJ ruled on labeling Israeli settlements products. (Photo: File)

A network of pro-Israel lawyers is gearing up to fight the implementation of a European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling on the labeling of products from illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.

According to right-wing news outlet Arutz Sheva, the Lawfare Project and Israel Allies Foundation “are teaming up” to undermine the ECJ decision.

The Lawfare Project’s international network includes more than 400 lawyers, and is described as “the world’s only international pro-Israel litigation fund” which “has launched more than 80 lawsuits and legal actions in 17 jurisdictions across the globe”.

“During these times of significant hostility towards Israel stemming from the European Union, it is essential that we unite our allies in the parliaments across Europe,” said Israel Allies Foundation President, Josh  Reinstein.

“Our new partnership with the Lawfare project will allow us to effect real policy change against the anti-Semitic ruling of the European Court of Justice,” he added.

Under international law, Jewish settlements constructed in the Occupied Palestinian Territories constitute a violation of international law and are considered illegal.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

