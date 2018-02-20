Prominent Pro-Palestinian Dutch Activist Passes Away at 91

A prominent pro-Palestinian Dutch activist Margriet Teders passed away last Tuesday in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. She was 91.

Teders was born on February 18, 1926 and was considered one of the oldest activists in the Netherlands and Europe who fought for freedom and equality all over the world as she spent many years of her life protesting against injustice and oppression.

She stood up for the people in South Africa in their fight against the Apartheid regime as well as for the Algerian people in their struggle against the French colonization and for the people in Vietnam in their efforts to defeat American aggression.

Since 1966, Teders publicly used to say that her love for Palestine was forever in her heart, and thus, she would be seen holding slogans calling for freedom for Palestinians in every pro-Palestinian demonstration.

Teders hung the Palestinian flag on her house walls. She also raised it on her apartment balcony so people passing by would be reminded of the justice of the Palestinian cause, as she used to say.

“Sign here to demolish the Israeli wall in the occupied Palestine,” and “The Apartheid state is committing genocide,” were only a few of the slogans Teders used to hold during protests calling for freedom of Palestinians.

Teders also referred to Palestine in one of her personal social media pages, where she posted “in your hearts.”

