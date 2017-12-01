Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday Brings Celebrations to Al-Aqsa

Dec 1 2017 / 5:37 pm
Palestinians celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi, the birth anniversary of the beloved Prophet Mohammad in Jerusalem on November 30, 2017 (Photo: Anadolu)

Thousands of Muslims in occupied Jerusalem have celebrated the anniversary of the birth of Prophet Muhammad, Quds Press reported. The celebrations took place on Thursday in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinians and Muslims from around the world arrived at the mosque in the early morning to participate in the program announced by the Department of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in Jerusalem. The celebrations included the singing of religious songs. Sweets were distributed amongst those taking part.

The markets in the Old City of Jerusalem also witnessed an increase in business activity as thousands of Palestinians from Israel and the occupied West Bank also visited the city to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, teams of Scouts toured the streets before they marched towards the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa through the Old City gates.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

