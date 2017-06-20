Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$2,400 Raised
12% Funded

Proposed Bill to Strip Palestinians in Israel of Their Citizenship

Jun 20 2017 / 10:40 pm
Mohammed Barakeh, the Head of the Arab Follow-up Committee in Israel. (Photo: via Alamasar)

A proposed Israeli bill seeks to strip perpetrators of anti-occupation resistance attacks of their Israeli citizenship and their families of legal residency permits, Israeli media reported.

According to Israel Hayom, the bill was introduced by Robert Ilatov, a Yisrael Beiteinu member of Knesset, and it is supported by Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

The newspaper quoted Ilatov as saying: “We will no longer allow the absurd [situation] in which terrorists and those who aid terrorism carry blue [Israeli] ID cards and enjoy the rights and benefits of citizens, while acting to annihilate us.”

Israeli authorities have recently stripped scores of Palestinians of their residency permits inside the Green Line under the pretext that they support “terrorism”. The affected Palestinians were deported to the occupied West Bank.

Another law passed by the Knesset in 2011 allows the Israeli Supreme Court to revoke the citizenship of those convicted of espionage or found to be involved in “terror” groups.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jun 20 2017 . Filed under News, slider . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors