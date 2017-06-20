Proposed Bill to Strip Palestinians in Israel of Their Citizenship

Mohammed Barakeh, the Head of the Arab Follow-up Committee in Israel. (Photo: via Alamasar)

A proposed Israeli bill seeks to strip perpetrators of anti-occupation resistance attacks of their Israeli citizenship and their families of legal residency permits, Israeli media reported.

According to Israel Hayom, the bill was introduced by Robert Ilatov, a Yisrael Beiteinu member of Knesset, and it is supported by Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

The newspaper quoted Ilatov as saying: “We will no longer allow the absurd [situation] in which terrorists and those who aid terrorism carry blue [Israeli] ID cards and enjoy the rights and benefits of citizens, while acting to annihilate us.”

Israeli bill proposed to strip terrorists of citizenship https://t.co/lJpqZ5DZ8C #ArabIsraeliConflict pic.twitter.com/Eprad4kPtH — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) June 19, 2017

Israeli authorities have recently stripped scores of Palestinians of their residency permits inside the Green Line under the pretext that they support “terrorism”. The affected Palestinians were deported to the occupied West Bank.

Another law passed by the Knesset in 2011 allows the Israeli Supreme Court to revoke the citizenship of those convicted of espionage or found to be involved in “terror” groups.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)