US comedian Sarah Silverman has come out to publicly show support for imprisoned Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi.

The Jewish comedian and actress took it to Twitter to show solidarity with Tamimi against the injustice committed by the Israeli government, saying that Jews must stand up for the iconic activist and prisoner.

“Jews have to stand up EVEN when — ESPECIALLY when — the wrongdoing is BY Jews/the Israeli government,” said Silverman in a tweet, where she also attached a link from Amnesty International’s website in protest of Tamimi’s imprisonment.

Silverman faced a wave of criticism from Twitter users after her tweet.

In solidarity with Ahed Tamimi, comedian Sarah Silverman calls for action against the wrongdoing of the Israeli gov't https://t.co/sA2caLNhuX — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) February 16, 2018

Ahed Tamimi was detained for confronting Israeli soldiers who had forced their way into her family’s yard soon after soldiers shot and critically injured her 15-year-old cousin who was hit in the face. Her trial is still ongoing.

Tamimi’s story has garnered global attention, and both Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have called for her release.

Silverman becomes the latest high-profile celebrity to join a long list of entertains who have called for the release of Tamimi.

Jews have to stand up EVEN when — ESPECIALLY when — the wrongdoing is BY Jews/the Israeli government. https://t.co/vIKDxgLm41 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 16, 2018

Last week, a number of high-profile entertainers, scholars, and civil rights icons signed a letter in support of Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi and other Palestinian children imprisoned by Israel.

WATCH: From Jesse Williams and Rosario Dawson to Angela Davis and Michael Bennett, Black cultural figures are supporting Palestinian teen Ahed Tamimi and demanding her release from Israeli prison. pic.twitter.com/iYb69uS658 — The IMEU (@theIMEU) February 12, 2018

The signatories include prominent actors Danny Glover, Rosario Dawson, Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams, and The Practice’s LisaGay Hamilton; musicians Vic Mensa, Talib Kweli and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello; civil rights leaders Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza (co-founders of Black Lives Matter), Angela Davis, Michelle Alexander, and Alice Walker; political commentators Marc Lamont-Hill and Angela Rye; and Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman and super bowl champion Michael Bennett.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)