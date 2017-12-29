Protest in Support of Ahed Tamimi Outside Detention Camp Suppressed (VIDEOS)

Israel used force on Thursday to disperse a protest by women activists outside Ofer military camp and detention center just outside Ramallah in support of Ahed Tamami, the 17-year-old Palestinian girl who was detained last week for standing up to Israeli soldiers at her village Nabi Saleh.

The soldiers fired tear gas and stun grenades at the protesters, causing three to suffer from gas inhalation and detained a 45-year-old female protester.

Naji Tamimi, head of Nabi Saleh village council whose daughter Nour, 20, is also in prison on similar charges as Ahed, said the protest was called for by women activists to express their support of Nour, Ahed, and her mother, Nariman, who is also in detention.

Video: Enemy occupier arrests Manal @screamingtamimi, aunt of Ahed Tamimi at a protest outside one of its military dungeons https://t.co/dMJwfMp6XK — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) December 28, 2017

Ofer military court remanded the three women until Friday, when it is expected to hold another hearing on their imprisonment.

Their ordeal has generated worldwide sympathy with the women, particularly Ahed Tamimi who is seen as a folk hero for single-handedly and at a very young age standing up to heavily armed Israeli soldiers raiding her village.

WATCH: Family members of Ahed, Nariman, and Nour Tamimi gathered outside the Ofer military court today to protest outside during their court hearing. Manal Tamimi -Ahed's aunt- was arrested and is currently detained by Israel. [Video by Bilal Tamimi] pic.twitter.com/g4q13IPX8K — #FreeAhedTamimi (@AlTamimiAhed) December 28, 2017

Meanwhile, the Red Crescent said two people were move to hospital in Ramallah after they were hit by live bullets in the legs, one during protest near the illegal settlement of Psagot, built on land expropriated from al-Bireh, Ramallah’s twin city, and the other at another area of Al-Bireh close to the Apartheid Wall.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)