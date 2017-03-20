Protesters in Vienna Demonestrate against Israeli Apartheid

A Pro-Palestinian protest in Vienna. (Photo: Sabine Utabia, file)

Dozens of protesters gathered on Friday at the Human Rights Square in Vienna, to protest Israeli occupation and apartheid in Palestine, PIC reported.

“The participants carried the Palestinian flag, performed folklore dances and chanted anti-occupation slogans. They demanded ending the Israeli occupation and halting punitive measures against Palestinians. They also called for the return of Palestinian refugees to their homeland,” PIC reported.

Austrian writer Wilhelm slammed the practices of the Israeli government saying “Israel pursues apartheid policy against Palestinians who were expelled out of their homeland and were deprived of their basic rights while the world’s reaction has been confined to watching.”

A UN report has accused Israel of practicing apartheid against Palestinians was published last week. The report was withdrawn later following pressure from the US and Israel. This pushed Rima Khalaf, author of the report to submit her resignation to the UN Secretary General Javier Pérez de Cuéllar.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)