Protesters in Vienna Demonestrate against Israeli Apartheid

Mar 20 2017 / 6:27 pm
A Pro-Palestinian protest in Vienna. (Photo: Sabine Utabia, file)

Dozens of protesters gathered on Friday at the Human Rights Square in Vienna, to protest Israeli occupation and apartheid in Palestine, PIC reported.

“The participants carried the Palestinian flag, performed folklore dances and chanted anti-occupation slogans. They demanded ending the Israeli occupation and halting punitive measures against Palestinians. They also called for the return of Palestinian refugees to their homeland,” PIC reported.

Austrian writer Wilhelm slammed the practices of the Israeli government saying “Israel pursues apartheid policy against Palestinians who were expelled out of their homeland and were deprived of their basic rights while the world’s reaction has been confined to watching.”

A UN report has accused Israel of practicing apartheid against Palestinians was published last week. The report was withdrawn later following pressure from the US and Israel. This pushed Rima Khalaf, author of the report to submit her resignation to the UN Secretary General Javier Pérez de Cuéllar.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Mar 20 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors