Protesting AIPAC (PHOTOS)

On March 26th, Palestine solidarity supporters met at the White House and marched to the Convention Center to protest the AIPAC conference being held there over the weekend. They were met by Jewish Resistance demonstrators from IfNotNow.org and Antifa. The National Rally to Support Palestine in DC is organized and sponsored by Al-Awda, The Right To Return Coalition and ANSWER Coalition. (Photos By: Nicole Hanhan, Palestine Chronicle)