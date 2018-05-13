Protests Around the World in Solidarity with Palestine (VIDEO)

Protests in solidarity with the Palestinian people took place in several cities around the world.
Houston, U.S.A.
Palestinians and American activists in Houston protested in support of the March of Return.
🇺🇸 #USA : Palestinians and American activists protesting in Houston in solidarity with Palestine and in support of the March of Return . . تظاهرة في مدينة هيوستن الامريكية تضامنا مع فلسطين . 🇮🇩 #IDN : Aktivis Palestina Amerika di Houston melakukan protes dan solidaritas Palestina serta dukungan pada aksi Great Return March (Masirah Al Awdah) di Gaza.
Rome, Italy
Palestinians and Italian activists hold a banner reading: “Life, land and freedom for the Palestinian People. Jerusalem is the eternal Capital of Palestine. We say no to the Wall and to Israeli occupation. Free Palestine”.
GRAZIE Roma e bella Italia, per la solidarietà, l'amicizia. GRAZIE Vittorio Arrigoni e Peppino Impastato.No all'…
Gepostet von Yousef Salman am Samstag, 12. Mai 2018
London, UK
Anti-Zionist Jews belonging to the religious group of Neturei Karta protested in London in support of the Great March of Return.
🇬🇧 #Uk : Jews from the anti Zionism religious jewish group of Neturi Karta participated in the protest in front of the Israeli embassy in #London in the 70th anniversary of the Nakba and in support of the Great March of Return . . يهود من " ناطوري كارتا" يشاركون في مظاهرة أمام السفارة الصهيونية في لندن بالذكرى الـ 70 لنكبة الشعب الفلسطيني ودعما لـ #مسيرة_العودة_الكبرى . ناطوري كارتا" هي حركة يهودية أرثودكسية ترفض الصهيونية بكل أشكالها وتعارض وجود ما يسمى "إسرائيل" وتنادي بخلع وإنهاء الكيان الإسرائيلي. . 🇮🇩 #IDN : Yahudi Anti Zionis, kelompok Yahudi Naturi Karta berpartisipasi dalam protes di depan Kedutaan Israel di London, untuk memperingati Nakba (Hari Malapetaka Palestina) dan mendukung Masirah Al Awdah (#TheGreatReturn March) . 🇹🇷 #TR : #Filistin : Nakba'nın 70. yıldönümünde Büyük Geri Dönüşü'ne destek olmak için, Siyonizm karşıtı Yahudi bir grup olan Neturi Karta, #Londra 'da israil Büyükelçiliği önünde düzenlenen protestoya katıldı.
Also, a mass protest was held last Friday in front of the Israeli Embassy in London.
Mass protest Friday in solidarity with March of Return in Gaza: London#DeleteIsrael #UnitedForPalestine #ThirdIntifada #SaveAlAqsa #Palestinians https://t.co/tS7oiVywEb pic.twitter.com/YLHquqdo9N
— Palestine Foundation (@plfpak) May 11, 2018
Chicago, U.S.A.
DePaul University students prepared for the Nakba march in Chicago.
Mercogliano, Italy
Pro-Palestinian activists protest againsted the Giro d’Italia, which started from Jerusalem on May 4.
Mercogliano
Gepostet von Flavia Maria Lepre am Samstag, 12. Mai 2018
(PC, Social Media)
