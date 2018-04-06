Protests around The World in Solidarity with Gaza (VIDEO)

People protesting against Israeli violence and to support the Great March of Return. (Photo: BDS Turkey, via Twitter)

Following the Israeli massacre at the Gaza border, protests have taken place in cities and towns around the world and many other protests are scheduled for the coming days.

Naples, Italy

Dozens of people gathered in Piazza Garibaldi for a protest organized by the Palestinian Community in Campania and by the ‘Coordinamento Palestina Napoli’, in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to support the Great March of Return.

Napoli presidio in sostegno della Gaza Great March Of Return …nessuna pace senza giustizia

London, UK

Palestine solidarity organisations in Britain are organizing a series of popular events and demonstrations in protest at Israel’s killing and wounding of participants in the Great March of return at the Gaza border.

Jakarta, Indonesia

Over 100 people gathered in front of the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta before marching to the Embassy of the United States, in order to support the Great March of Return and condemn the Israeli violence at the Gaza border.

“200 Millions Indonesian Muslims are standing with Palestinians” , said an Indonesian activist who joined the protests in Gaza. 

Athens, Greece

In Athens, a crowd of protesters marched to the Israeli embassy on Saturday, March 31. There, they chanted and sang Palestinian songs, carrying Palestinian flags and demanding the Israeli embassy to leave Greece. In response, the protesters were attacked by police surrounding the embassy.

Berlin, Germany

In Berlin, demonstrators gathered at Hermannplatz on April 1 to demand an end to the attacks on Palestinians in Gaza. Another event is scheduled for April 8.

Istanbul, Turkey

‘BDS Turkey’ organized a demonstration on March 30 to commemorate Land Day and protest the move of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Protesters gathered to support Palestine and denounce U.S. imperialism. The organizers also protested in solidarity with the Great Return March and to honor the Palestinians killed in Gaza.

