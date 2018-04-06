Protests around The World in Solidarity with Gaza (VIDEO)

Following the Israeli massacre at the Gaza border, protests have taken place in cities and towns around the world and many other protests are scheduled for the coming days.

Naples, Italy

Dozens of people gathered in Piazza Garibaldi for a protest organized by the Palestinian Community in Campania and by the ‘Coordinamento Palestina Napoli’, in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to support the Great March of Return.

Napoli presidio in sostegno della Gaza Great March Of Return …nessuna pace senza giustizia Gepostet von Emiliano Giugliano am Freitag, 6. April 2018

London, UK

Palestine solidarity organisations in Britain are organizing a series of popular events and demonstrations in protest at Israel’s killing and wounding of participants in the Great March of return at the Gaza border.

Protest for Gaza: Stop the Killing

Saturday, April 7 at 1 PM – 3 PM

Protest for Gaza: Stop the Killing
Saturday, April 7 at 1 PM – 3 PM
Downing Street, London, SW1A 2, United Kingdom

Jakarta, Indonesia

Over 100 people gathered in front of the Palestinian Embassy in Jakarta before marching to the Embassy of the United States, in order to support the Great March of Return and condemn the Israeli violence at the Gaza border.

“200 Millions Indonesian Muslims are standing with Palestinians” , said an Indonesian activist who joined the protests in Gaza.

#Palestine #Indonesia : “ 200 Millions Indonesian Muslims are standing with Palestinians “ .. An Indonesian activist from the camps of the #GreatReturnMarch near the borders of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/wzJtcPYDIL — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) April 5, 2018

Athens, Greece

In Athens, a crowd of protesters marched to the Israeli embassy on Saturday, March 31. There, they chanted and sang Palestinian songs, carrying Palestinian flags and demanding the Israeli embassy to leave Greece. In response, the protesters were attacked by police surrounding the embassy.

Picket in front of the Israeli embassy in Greek capital #Athens supporting and in solidarity with Gaza in #GreatReturnMarch and rejecting the practices of occupation against Palestinians. On the other hand we haven't seen Arab capitals pretending against them#قروب_عشاق_فلسطين pic.twitter.com/WPpmKkegxe — ᴹᴿ•ᴮᴬˢᴵᴸ•ᴴᴬᴶᴱᴱᴿ🇵🇸 (@Palestinian_leo) April 4, 2018

Berlin, Germany

In Berlin, demonstrators gathered at Hermannplatz on April 1 to demand an end to the attacks on Palestinians in Gaza. Another event is scheduled for April 8.

Our #GreatReturnMarch in Berlin and in solidarity with #Gaza. Come and share. 💓✊ https://t.co/ZwEXzXZXRQ — Majed Abusalama (@MajedAbusalama) April 4, 2018

Istanbul, Turkey

‘BDS Turkey’ organized a demonstration on March 30 to commemorate Land Day and protest the move of the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Protesters gathered to support Palestine and denounce U.S. imperialism. The organizers also protested in solidarity with the Great Return March and to honor the Palestinians killed in Gaza.

Demonstration in front of the Zionist Embassy in Istanbul on the anniversary of the Palestinian Land Day and refused to attack the march of the great return in Gaza yesterday#قروب_فلسطيني #ثائرون_فلسطينيون #حرمة_الدم pic.twitter.com/38zAjseepI — Breakcuffs_eng (@BreakcuffsEng) March 31, 2018

(PC, Social Media)