Protests Erupt in Jordan against US Middle East Plan (VIDEO)

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Amman and cities across Jordan on Friday, in a collective show of solidarity with Palestinians, voicing their outrage at the Middle East ‘peace plan’ announced by US President Donald Trump.

The so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ condemns Palestinians to further land grabs, offering Israel free reign to annex large parts of the West Bank and Jordan Valley, as well as guaranteeing the permanence and prosperity of Israel’s settlements, considered illegal under international law.

Protestors in front of the US embassy in Amman, Jordan protest the Deal of the Century. So far, more security officers than protestors. Let’s hope it stays this way. pic.twitter.com/dikL45fuvK — Mike (@Doranimated) January 28, 2020

While population statistics are not exact, at least half of Jordan’s citizens are of Palestinian origin, with 2.1 million Palestinian refugees registered in the country.



Friday’s large-scale demonstrations were organized by a coalition of national parties, including the Jordanian Islamist Movement, with support from a wide range of student and civil society organizations, according to Andalou Agency.

Palestinian journalist and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud, commented:

“Tel Aviv and certain Arab capitals probably think that whatever upheaval the deal causes, it could be managed through mass repression, censorship and social control.”

“But over the past decades, Palestinians and their Arab brothers and sisters have repeatedly demonstrated that they will not bow their heads down to brutal and violent masters,” Baroud added.

