Tens of thousands of Palestinians have rallied on Tuesday evening in the besieged Gaza Strip and in the West Bank, to protest against the announcement of the US ‘peace plan’, known as ‘deal of the century’.
Palestinians in Gaza Strip observed a general strike on Wednesday. All the shops were shut down, while government and financial institutions did not open to business, and schools and universities suspended classes.
People in besieged Gaza protest against #Trump ’s ‘peace’ plan 28 January 2020
Thousands of angry #Palestinians thronged the streets of #Gaza City#Palestine #War #Iran #Asia #MiddleEast #WWIIl #tensions #Israel #USA #Hamas #America #WWIIl #Europe #Warfare #weapons #military pic.twitter.com/wwcPDmBdki
— yojo (@yyoo11122) January 28, 2020
This came less than a day after a massive rally in front of the headquarters of the United Nations agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, in Gaza City in protest of the plan.
Protestors burnt tires as well as pictures of Trump and Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, and raised a banner reading, “Palestine is not for sale”.
Trump's dummy burned in #Palestine to protest 'peace plan' pic.twitter.com/QXC1EojWvV
— RT (@RT_com) January 28, 2020
Similar protests were reported elsewhere in the West Bank on Tuesday.
A general strike was also observed in the Palestinian refugee camps across Lebanon in protest of the plan, which was unveiled yesterday.
‘There Shall Be No Right of Return’: What You Need to Know about #Trump’s ‘#DealofTheCentury’ https://t.co/SS5bABArMQ via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/d0Ej5wIvfE
— Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 28, 2020
Crowds of Palestinian refugees marched in Ein al-Hilweh and Beddawi refugee camps, shouting slogans decrying the plan as “a war waged against their inalienable national rights”, particularly their right to return to their hometowns from which their families were expelled during the founding of Israel in 1948.
(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)
