Protests Spark Around the World in Support of Hunger Strikers

Several members of the European parliament organised a sit-in in solidarity with hunger striking Palestinian prisoners yesterday.

Chair of Delegation for relations with Palestine Neoklis Sylikiotis organized the event which took place at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

MEPs protests outside the Brussels Parliament's Chamber to highlight the plight of 1,500 Palestinian prisoners who are on hunger strike pic.twitter.com/8oSAXsIQCb — MEP Martina Anderson (@M_AndersonSF) April 27, 2017

Among the participants was MEP Martina Anderson, an Irish politician from Northern Ireland who had spent 12 years in British jails. Anderson tweeted photos from the sit-in.

Parliament members from Sweden, Greece, France, Italy, Spain, Britain, Austria, Denmark and Portugal took part in the sit-in.

Representative of the Palestinian embassy in Brussels Adel Attiyeh also took part in the gathering.

Campuses around the world are also erupting with expressions of solidarity from Britain to New York.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)