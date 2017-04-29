Protests Spark Around the World in Support of Hunger Strikers

Apr 29 2017 / 8:50 am
Several members of the European parliament organized a sit-in in solidarity with hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: MEMO)

Several members of the European parliament organised a sit-in in solidarity with hunger striking Palestinian prisoners yesterday.

Chair of Delegation for relations with Palestine Neoklis Sylikiotis organized the event which took place at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.

Among the participants was MEP Martina Anderson, an Irish politician from Northern Ireland who had spent 12 years in British jails. Anderson tweeted photos from the sit-in.

Parliament members from Sweden, Greece, France, Italy, Spain, Britain, Austria, Denmark and Portugal took part in the sit-in.

Representative of the Palestinian embassy in Brussels Adel Attiyeh also took part in the gathering.

Campuses around the world are also erupting with expressions of solidarity from Britain to New York.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Apr 29 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors