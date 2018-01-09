Qatar Doctors Perform 44 Cochlear Implants on Children in Gaza

The 'Qatar Draws a Smile' program has led to 44 successful cochlear implants being fitted so far. (Photo: MEMO)

A medical delegation from the Qatari Red Crescent and Hamad Medical Corporation performed cochlear implant surgeries on 24 deaf children in the Gaza Strip.

Part of the “Qatar Draws a Smile” program launched by Qatar’s Red Crescent last year, the scheme has led to 44 successful cochlear implants being fitted so far.

On this occasion, Dr Abdel-Salam Al-Qahtani, head of the Medical Committee in the Qatari Red Crescent, and head of the delegation, expressed his joy at the success of the humanitarian mission carried out by the delegation in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The delegation performed 24 cochlear implants on 24 children, after having performed 44 surgeries last year, making the total number of cochlear implants performed 66.

Al-Qahtani stated that the project aims to develop the skills of local Palestinian staff working in the audiology and cochlear implant field to help with early detection.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

