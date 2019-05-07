Qatar to Send $480m to Gaza, West Bank after Ceasefire Deal with Israel

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. (Photo: File)

Qatar has said it will send $480m to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip after a ceasefire deal ended the deadliest fighting between Israel and Palestinian factions since a 2014 Israeli assault on the enclave.

A statement from Qatar’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday morning said $300m would support health and education programmes of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA), which controls parts of the West Bank.

Meanwhile, $180m would go towards “urgent humanitarian relief” in United Nations programmes and towards electricity.

Hamas’s political chief Ismail Haniya welcomed the move. In a statement, he thanked Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The recent three-day surge of violence in the Gaza Strip and southern Israel has led to the deaths of at least 25 Palestinians and four Israelis.

A ceasefire deal was reached early on Monday, and no Israeli air raids on the Palestinian territory have been reported since the deal came into effect.

