Quds Press Calls for PA to Release Its Reporter in Hebron

Quds Press International yesterday called for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to release its reporter in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Yousef Faqih.

In a statement, Quds Press expressed its worries about its reporter’s wellbeing after the 33-year-old was arrested six days ago from his house.

The statement said:

“This is an oppressive measure taken against our reporter as it represents an unjustified flagrant violation against freedom of the press.”

It went on to highlight the international conventions and treaties which prevent and criminalize the detention of journalists or put obstacles ahead of their work.

The PA’s Magistrates Court yesterday extended Faqih’s detention for an extra seven days.

The PA security services stormed Faqih’s house at night, searched it and confiscated his laptop and mobile phone prior to arresting him and moving him to the investigation center in the city.

Faqih, who is a member of the Syndicate of Palestinian Journalists and the International Union of Journalists, had been arrested several times by the PA and spent a total of six months inside the PA’s prison. He has also been arrested several times by the Israeli occupation.

