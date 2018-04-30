Humiliating Selfies: Racism in Israel on the Rise

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A post that’s gone viral on Facebook drew attention to the issue of rampant racism in Israel.

On my nightly walk with Franklin, I passed two men using the beach showers to clean themselves. They were minding their… Gepostet von Jonathan Small am Dienstag, 24. April 2018

The Israeli photographer Jonathan Small was walking as he passed two black individuals who were showering while ‘not harassing or hurting anyone’.

After a while, a group of Israeli men began harassing them. Reportedly, they shoved, pulled them and forced them to take humiliating selfies.

Killing unarmed protesters, annexing the West Bank, growing domestic racism and its gleeful embrace of @realDonaldTrump is alienating liberal Zionist support for #Israel – https://t.co/9yRUpbkvj8 – @skinonbothsides pic.twitter.com/RJBj7TMFPY — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) April 30, 2018

Soon after this episode, a report was released by Israeli State Comptroller Joseph Shapira, who wrote on Thursday that:

“The State of Israel is not doing enough to uproot the grave phenomena of racism and hate”.

Only a few weeks ago, Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef had called black people “monkeys”. His words had been widely condemned across the world.

(PalestineChronicle.com)