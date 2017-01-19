Raed Salah: Prison Made Me Stronger

Raed Salah, the head of the Islamic Movement in Israel said the nine months he spent in an Israeli jail “will only make his anti-occupation voice louder and his pro-Al-Aqsa (Mosque) activism stronger.”

Speaking to the Anadolu news agency, Sheikh Salah reiterated his commitment to the resistance path and his determination to defend the holy al-Aqsa Mosque and the Islamic tenets until his last breath.

“Never ever shall we be terrified by Israeli jails. Imprisonment will only make us stronger,” he was quoted by Palestine Information Center (PIC) as saying.

He added, “none of the Israeli threats to re-send him to jail will dampen my spirit,” vowing that he will forever speak up for Muslims and Palestinians’ rights.

Salah also pledged to keep defending al-Aqsa Mosque despite the incessant Israeli crackdowns and intensive questionings he has been made to endure.

Commenting on whether he was tortured in Israeli lock-ups, Salah said that he had not been subjected to physical torture, but said he “had been subjected to a real and severe persecution” on account of his religious and political activism.

Sheikh Salah was released from an Israeli jail on Tuesday morning after he had served a nine-month prison-term.

