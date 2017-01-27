Rafah to Open for First Time in Two Months, Siege to Continue

Palestinians awaiting freedom at the Rafah crossing. (Photo: via Twitter, file)

Palestinian authorities in the Gaza Strip declared on Thursday that Rafah crossing would be opened for three days starting Saturday to allow the passage of Palestinian passengers from and into the besieged coastal enclave.

Local sources noted that the Egyptian authorities informed the Palestinian crossing authority of their intention to open the Rafah crossing for three days in both directions starting Saturday.

The Interior Ministry in Gaza also revealed that 16,000 people are in urgent need to travel abroad for humanitarian reasons.

This is the first time that Rafah crossing would be opened since the beginning of 2017.

Egypt had earlier announced it is planning to improve its relationship with the Gaza Strip, although the security situation in the Sinai has not improved.

Hamas has conducted talks with Egyptian security officials with the hope of easing the suffering of Palestinians in the impoverished Strip.

However, the Rafah crossing has not opened for the last two months.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)