Ramadan in Gaza (PHOTOS)
Jun 15 2017 / 6:26 pm
Ramadan Lanterns adorn a local market in Gaza. (Photo: PC)
Despite a 11-year-long tight economic siege, and several wars that have killed thousands, Palestinians in Gaza take every opportunity to celebrate life. The following photos, taken by Abdallah Alajaml – a Palestinian journalist based in Gaza – show how Palestinians celebrate the holy month of Ramadan this year.
A local bakery prepares Qatayif a popular pastry served during Ramadan in Gaza (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)
Ramadan in Gaza. The holy month is a season for an abundance of locally-made products and specialty foods (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)
Palestinians shop at a local market in Al-Nusierat refugee camp in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)
Palestinians shop at a local market in Al-Nusierat refugee camp in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)
The falafel stalls are a popular stop (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)
Falafel is a popular food to break the day’s fast (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)
Palestinians shop at a local open-air market in Al-Nusierat refugee camp in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)
A bakery prepares Qatayif, a popular pastry served during Ramadan in Gaza (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)
Ramadan lanterns at Al Nusierat refugee camp in Gaza (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)
Ramadan lanterns at Al Nusierat Refugee Camp in Gaza (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)
Ramadan lanterns at Al Nusierat Refugee Camp in Gaza (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)
