Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$2,039 Raised
10% Funded

Ramadan in Gaza (PHOTOS)

Jun 15 2017 / 6:26 pm
Ramadan Lanterns adorn a local market in Gaza. (Photo: PC)

Despite a 11-year-long tight economic siege, and several wars that have killed thousands, Palestinians in Gaza take every opportunity to celebrate life. The following photos, taken by Abdallah Alajaml – a Palestinian journalist based in Gaza – show how Palestinians celebrate the holy month of Ramadan this year.

A local bakery prepares Qatayif a popular pastry served during Ramadan  in Gaza (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

Ramadan in Gaza. The holy month is a season for an abundance of locally-made products and specialty foods (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinians shop at a local market in Al-Nusierat refugee camp in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinians shop at a local market in Al-Nusierat refugee camp in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

The falafel stalls are a popular stop (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

Falafel is a popular food to break the day’s fast  (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

Palestinians shop at a local open-air market in Al-Nusierat refugee camp in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

A bakery prepares Qatayif, a popular pastry served during Ramadan in Gaza (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

Ramadan lanterns at Al Nusierat refugee camp in Gaza (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

Ramadan lanterns at Al Nusierat Refugee Camp in Gaza (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

Ramadan lanterns at Al Nusierat Refugee Camp in Gaza (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, the Palestine Chronicle)

(PalestineChronicle.com)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jun 15 2017 . Filed under Images, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors