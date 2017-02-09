Ramallah: Israeli Settlers Assault Palestinian Photos Journalist

Journalists regularly fall victim to Israeli army violence. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

At least five Israeli settlers assaulted a Palestinian photojournalist with rocks and batons while he was driving on a road near the illegal Israeli settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank district of Ramallah on Tuesday afternoon, Maan News Agency reported.

IOF kidnapped #Palestinian Photojournalist Hamza Burnat during the weekly march in Bil'in in Occupied #Ramallah for documenting their crimes pic.twitter.com/Shnyna5jfp — Abbs Winston (@AbbsWinston) November 18, 2016

According to locals, after fleeing the scene “Zaher Abu Hussein was taken to the Ramallah Governmental Hospital for treatment, where his injuries were reported as moderate.” Abu Hussein’s vehicle was also damaged in the assault.

Some 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law, with recent announcements of settlement expansion provoking condemnation from the international community.

#Palestinian Photojournalist Nidal Natsheh was kidnapped by #Israeli Occupation after they raided his home in Occupied Al-Khalil (Hebron). pic.twitter.com/cSbSGCCntc — Abbs Winston (@AbbsWinston) November 9, 2016

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), there were a total of 221 reported settler attacks against Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem in 2015, and 107 in 2016.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)