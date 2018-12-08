Ramzy Baroud in Hawai’i: ‘The Last Earth: New Horizons in Internationalism’ (VIDEO)

December 8, 2018 Articles, Blog, Features, Videos
Ramzy Baroud and Ali H. Musleh at the Kamakakuokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies, November 2, 2018. (Photo: File)

Prof. Cynthia Franklin (Facebook):

“Ramzy Baroud, Kerry Kamakaoka’ilima, Joy Enomoto, and Ali H. Musleh being their brilliant selves at the roundtable, “The Last Earth: New Horizons in Inter/Nationalism, From Palestine to Hawai’i” at the Kamakakuokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies, November 2, 2018. If you missed this, now you can see it. And if you see it, you will want to bring it into your classrooms! UH – Students and Faculty for Justice in Palestine Hawai’i Coalition for Justice in Palestine – HCJP”

Please watch the video below:

Ramzy Baroud, Kerry Kamakaoka'ilima, Joy Enomoto, and Ali H. Musleh being their brilliant selves at the roundtable, "The…

Posted by Cynthia Franklin on Thursday, December 6, 2018

