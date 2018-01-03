RT: Ramzy Baroud Confronts US-Israeli ‘Trickery’, Bullying Tactics (VIDEO)

Palestinian-US Author and journalist, Dr. Ramzy Baroud exposes the bullying tactics of the Donald Trump administration and the incessant intimidation attempts by US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley targeting the Palestinian leadership on behalf of Israel.

In his latest appearance on RT TV, Baroud said that if the Palestinian leadership succumbs to US pressure, it would be a form of political suicide considering that the Palestinian people are fed-up with the useless ‘peace process’ that has made matters worse for Palestinians on the ground.

(PC, RT)