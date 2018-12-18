Ramzy Baroud: Reclaiming the Palestinian Narrative (VIDEO)

Ramzy Baroud: There is an absolute and urgent need for the Palestinian people to champion their own story, and to define the nature of solidarity. Without the Palestinian people being the central component of the story, the Palestinian narrative is not owned by the Palestinian people.

And yes, there are many Palestinians who are uncompromisingly and bravely reclaiming the Palestinian narrative. You have 30,000 thousand Palestinians who are protesting at the border between besieged Gaza Strip and Israel and are presenting a message to the world of keen Palestinian commitment to popular struggle.

That is a powerful tool for reclaiming the initiative and the narrative. As for my latest volume, ‘The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story’, it is my attempt at trying to re-orient the story of Palestine by giving it back to the Palestinian people, because in reality without the Palestinian people there is no story.

(Obtain The Last Earth here: https://buff.ly/2q2I9M6)

(Video Credit: Edit by Emanuele Nuccilli)