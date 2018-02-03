In Rare Step, Abbas to Deliver Address at UNSC Meeting (VIDEO)

Every month, the UN Security Council meets to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict; normally, the ambassadors of Israel and Palestine attend.

This time, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will attend the session, an unusual move that Israel’s UN ambassador, Danny Danon says will put an end to any possibility of future peace talks.

Abbas is angered by the Trump administration’s decision to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the last straw was President Donald Trump’s attack on him last week at Davos.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)