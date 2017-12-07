‘Reckless and Provocative’: Amnesty Slams Trump’s Announcement on Jerusalem

Dec 7 2017 / 7:18 pm
Israeli soldiers fire on Palestinian protester in Jerusalem. (Photo: Anadolu, file)

Amnesty International has slammed US President Donald Trump’s announcement that Washington is officially recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and will be relocating the embassy from Tel Aviv.

“This is a reckless and provocative decision by the Trump administration that further undermines the human rights of the Palestinian people and is likely to inflame tensions across the region,” Raed Jarrar, Amnesty International USA’s Middle East Advocacy director, said.

By recognizing unified Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announcing the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv, President Trump has shown yet again his blatant disregard for international law.

The senior Amnesty official noted that “there is international consensus, including UN Security Council resolutions, on the illegality of Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem”.

“With this move, the United States is violating its own international legal obligations not to recognize or assist an illegal situation and to ensure respect for the Geneva Conventions.”

Jarrar continued: “No country in the world recognizes Israel’s annexation of East Jerusalem, making the decision to confer US recognition deeply troubling.”

“Not only does this decision contribute to undermining the international rule of law, it also shows a total disregard for mass human rights violations that Palestinians are facing as a result of Israel’s annexation policies.”

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, “are universally acknowledged to be occupied territory, where international humanitarian law is applicable”, Amnesty stated.

“Israel’s illegal annexation of occupied East Jerusalem was formalized in domestic law in 1980. It has been repeatedly condemned by the international community through various UN Security Council resolutions.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Posted by on Dec 7 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.



Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story
separator
Being Palestinian
I Remember My Name
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors