Renewed Clashes at Beit El Checkpoint North of El-Bireh (VIDEO)

Israeli forces and Palestinian youth protesting US decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, clashed at the northern entrance to El-Bireh city in the West Bank, according to local sources.

Israeli soldiers stationed at the military Beit El checkpoint clashed with the protesters and attacked them with rubber-coated steel rounds and teargas, causing many cases of suffocation among the protesters and journalists who were there to cover the clashes.

WATCH: Footage of Israeli forces brutally attempting to arrest three 5-year-old Palestinian children today in Aida Refugee camp in Bethlehem. [Footage from Jamal Saifan, B’Tselem] pic.twitter.com/pt6N3R2Hm3 — The IMEU (@theIMEU) December 12, 2017

The protesters waved Palestine’s flag and chanted slogans that condemned the US President Donald Trump’s decision on Jerusalem.

Clashes have been renewing sporadically at the site as well as in other locations in the occupied Palestinian territories since the announcement last week.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)