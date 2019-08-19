Following “a week of strenuous effort” by the family of Palestinian artist and historian Kamal Boullata and their lawyers, the renowned artist’s body finally returned to his birth town, Jerusalem, to be buried next to his family.

Boullata was buried today at the cemetery of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, just outside the wall of the Old City.

Palestinian artist Kamal Boullata’s early years in Jerusalem influence his abstract paintings today

Watch full video: https://t.co/49wfy2pvyz pic.twitter.com/D1RPlO9KuK — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) July 5, 2018

The statement issued by his family said:

“Kamal Boullata, the son of Jerusalem, will finally make it back to his homeland for burial at the Cemetery of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem at Mt. Zion next to his family and ancestors.”

@johncusack

Kamal Boullata, No, circa 1970

(Poem titled 'The Prisoner and The Moon' by Mahmoud Darwish) pic.twitter.com/1NSGc8SbV9 — Dinnytran (@Dinnytran) August 19, 2019

Boullata was born in Jerusalem in 1942 and grew up in the Old City. His family traces its history in the Old City for over 600 years, according to the Records of the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem.

@johncusack

Artworks by Kamal Boullata Left: Palestine Forever, 1983

Right: Who Is the Slayer? Who Is the Victim?, 1986 pic.twitter.com/2pHjSRmM1X — Dinnytran (@Dinnytran) August 18, 2019

Since 1967, Boullata had been “barred from Jerusalem because he happened to be out of the country, for an exhibit in Beirut in 1967 when the Israeli occupation started,” WAFA reported.

Kamal Boullata was 77, older than the state of Israel that exiled him from his home in Palestine. pic.twitter.com/1vXhpVl5oj — Protest Stencil (@protestencil) August 9, 2019

“All his efforts to return to Jerusalem failed, except for a brief visit in 1984 which was memorialized in the film ‘Stranger at Home’,” the news agency added.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)