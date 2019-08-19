Renowned Palestinian Artist, Writer Kamal Boullata Buried in Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

August 19, 2019 Articles, Features, Videos
Palestinian artist, writer Kamal Boullata (1942-2019). (Photo: via Twitter)

Following “a week of strenuous effort” by the family of Palestinian artist and historian Kamal Boullata and their lawyers, the renowned artist’s body finally returned to his birth town, Jerusalem, to be buried next to his family.

Boullata was buried today at the cemetery of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, just outside the wall of the Old City.

The statement issued by his family said:

“Kamal Boullata, the son of Jerusalem, will finally make it back to his homeland for burial at the Cemetery of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem at Mt. Zion next to his family and ancestors.”

Boullata was born in Jerusalem in 1942 and grew up in the Old City. His family traces its history in the Old City for over 600 years, according to the Records of the Orthodox Church of Jerusalem.

Since 1967, Boullata had been “barred from Jerusalem because he happened to be out of the country, for an exhibit in Beirut in 1967 when the Israeli occupation started,” WAFA reported.

“All his efforts to return to Jerusalem failed, except for a brief visit in 1984 which was memorialized in the film ‘Stranger at Home’,” the news agency added.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

