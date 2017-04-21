Report: 1,183 Palestinians ‘Disappeared’ in Syria

Palestinians – and Syrians - in Yarmouk are killed in a myriad of ways, including starvation. (via Social Media)

A report published by the Task Group for Palestinians in Syria said 1,183 Palestinians have gone missing since the start of the conflict in the country following protests in 2011 that called for reforms.

In a report released on Monday, the Task Group for Palestinians in Syria said “the real number is far beyond 1,183 cases of disappearances among Palestinian refugees in Syria due to the lack of official statistics.”

According to the report, the government of Syria does not provide needed figures in this regard, in addition many families do not provide information about enforced disappearances, “fearing a violent backlash by the Syrian regime.”

Palestinians in Syria face detention without charge, torture, and even organ harvestinghttps://t.co/77cTJagcFq — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) April 17, 2017

The Task Force has called on the Syrian government to free all Palestinian detainees in its jails. “The fate of these prisoners inside Syrian prisons is unknown and nobody knows much, if anything, about them or their conditions. This is a full war crime,” the organization alleged.

“In many cases, the families do not know anything about their kidnapped sons,” the Task Group said, “but they sometimes receive phone calls telling them to collect their bodies from military or government hospitals.”

(IMEMC, PC, Social Media)