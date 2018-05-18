Report: 54 Gaza Injured in Critical Condition

The Palestinian Independent Commission in charge of prosecuting Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip said yesterday that 54 of the victims wounded in the massacre committed by the Israeli army on Monday are in a “critical condition”.

“During the Israeli massacre, around 3,000 people were wounded, 54 of them were shot in critical areas in the head and neck, and are in critical condition,” Imad Al-Baz, the commission’s head, told a press conference at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

“Shocking killing of dozens, injury of hundreds by Israeli live fire in #Gaza must stop now. The right to life must be respected. Those responsible for outrageous human rights violations must be held to account. The int'l community needs to ensure justice for victims” – #Zeid. pic.twitter.com/hBb7825Sp8 — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) May 14, 2018

Some 62 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in two days in the besieged Gaza Strip. An eight-month-old girl was amongst those killed as Israel cracked down on the Palestinian protests which were calling for the right of return, an end to the 11-year siege on the Strip and in opposition to the moving of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)