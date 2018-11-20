Report: Dahlan Team Helped Cover Up Khashoggi Murder

Four members of Mohammed Dahlan’s security team participated in covering up evidence related to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to high-level sources quoted by the Turkish Yeni Safak newspaper on Sunday, the four men arrived in Istanbul from Lebanon on October 1. They used fake passports to travel and carried tools and chemicals to cover up any traces of the brutal murder.

The sources said Turkish security authorities have video records of the men carrying the materials to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, before leaving Turkey on October 4.

Dahlan – a dismissed Fatah member – is accused of being involved in many cases in the Middle East, including paying a US assassination team which operated in the ongoing civil war in Yemen and was funded by Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed.

The Turkish Hurriyet newspaper reported on Saturday that it had received information from high-ranking Turkish sources investigating Khashoggi’s murder which indicate that, after his death, the late journalist was injected with a liquid in his stomach that caused his blood to clot in order not to leave any traces during the dismembering of his body.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)