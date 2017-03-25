Report Describes Jewish Settlers’ Attacks on Palestinians in Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces arresting Palestinians in Jerusalem (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Jerusalem-based Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Silwan published the testimonies of Palestinians from Jerusalem who were recently assaulted by Israeli forces, citing an increase in the number of violent assaults against Palestinians there.

The testimonies belong to three Jerusalemites: Mousa Khaled Aweiwi, Fadi A’bed and child Malek Siam.

The Center reported, “three settlers followed 22-year old Mousa Khaled Aweiwi on March 19, 2017 in Jerusalem. While attempting to run away from them, he collided an ‘Egged’ a bus in Al-Musrara Street and was injured with multiple bruises; he was transferred to Hadassah hospital for treatment.”

Settlers attacked and severely beat a Palestinian taxi driver from Beit Safafa in the south of Jerusalem and suffering a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/mjH34Hwbg8 — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) March 16, 2017

Mousa’s father explained, “three settlers threatened his son in ‘Mahne Yehuda’ street in West Jerusalem while he was stopped at the traffic light. They had a gun, knife and a stick. He managed to run away from them.”

The Center reported on the case of 41-year Fadi A’bed, a taxi driver from Jerusalem. He described an Israeli settlers’ assault on him while he was inside his taxi car:

“We did not talk at all during the whole way. When we arrived at Kiryat Yovel, one of them said that a person is waiting for them at the end of the street and he will pay me. As I was walking, one the settlers started hitting me with a wine bottle on my face, shoulder and head.”

Armed Israeli settlers open fire on Palestinian shepherds, assault them, then steal a sheep & their ID cards #BDS https://t.co/lgeIySJYyI — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) March 21, 2017

The story of A’bed is not different than that of 15-year child Malek Siam who was assaulted by “four settlers…while he was heading to his house in the area of ‘Mount Scopus’ in Jerusalem. He suffered shortness of breath and pains in his head and chest.”

(PalestineChronicle.com)