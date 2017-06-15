Report: Egypt Offers Gaza More Electricity In Exchange For Security Collaboration

Yahya Al-Sinwar, the new Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: via MEMO)

Following an Israeli decision to cut down its electricity supply to the besieged coastal enclave by some 40 percent, Egypt has offered to provide more electricity to Gaza, if Hamas cooperates with Egypt in its harsh ‘counterterrorism’ crackdown, reported Alsharq Alawsat newspaper.

Israeli authorities approved the electricity cuts Monday, upon the request of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the occupied West Bank, which foots Gaza’s monthly electricity bill from Israel by subtracting from taxes collected by Israel on behalf of the PA.

According to a report Tuesday from the London-based Arabic daily Asharq al-Awsat, Egypt has since offered Hamas an increased electricity supply and more freedom at the Rafah border crossing in exchange for a list of security demands.

Israel believes even though 2 million Gazans get only 4 hours electricity a day, Hamas still prefers to avoid clashhttps://t.co/dVSgAaPgHs — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 14, 2017

Egypt has reportedly demanded that Hamas hand over 17 men wanted by Cairo on terrorism charges, more protection by Hamas at the border, the cessation of alleged weapons smuggling into the Sinai Peninsula, and information on the movement of “elements” into Gaza via underground tunnels.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)