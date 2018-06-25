Report: Israel Army Has Plan to Occupy Parts of the Gaza Strip (VIDEO)

The Israeli military has prepared plans for a full-scale invasion of the occupied Gaza Strip, in the event of a serious escalation in the south, according to a report by Israeli news site Ynet.

Veteran correspondent Ron Ben-Yishai, citing unnamed Israeli military officials, wrote that the army “is already considering alternatives to the Hamas government”, should the latter not cooperate in efforts to establish an economic-security “arrangement” in Gaza agreeable to the Israelis.

Israeli army claims Hamas behind Gaza 'fire kite' surgehttps://t.co/crH7VcUNGz pic.twitter.com/OxzVboGqqe — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 25, 2018

Ben-Yishai wrote:

“There is a feeling in the [Israeli army’s] Southern Command that, this time, the IDF will be able to create a considerable change in the situation if it is required to launch a major campaign in Gaza.”

Is this the beginning of the end of Palestinian reconciliation? Ramzy Baroud https://t.co/myxdCROXHN pic.twitter.com/zVWB1JOAsp — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) March 19, 2018

He continued:

“The plan is based on three things: a strong protection of the western Negev and the Israeli home front, a systemic blow of fire in full force from the very first moment, and a quick broad maneuver into the Strip to dissect it and conquer parts of it.”

Israeli soldiers opened fire on Palestinian demonstrators yesterday in Gaza, injuring more than 40 people. https://t.co/XAxQmUo8CN — The IMEU (@theIMEU) June 23, 2018

According to the defense expert, the Israeli army’s goal “will be to prevent Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad from gaining psychological achievements and getting them to request a ceasefire as soon as possible following the beginning of the fighting.”

Watch our video discussion of Israel's butchering of Gaza 'Great March of Return' protestershttps://t.co/q71CjFGesR

This is part one of our new episode with @AliAbunimah — Moderate Rebels (@ModerateRadio) June 24, 2018

Israel will also reportedly seek to prevent the involvement of a third-party mediator by “reach[ing] a military victory in the next war that will be so decisive and unequivocal that it will allow Israel to dictate the terms for the end of the fighting to Hamas and to the Palestinian factions.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)