Report: Israel Arrests 45 Palestinian Children, 22 Women in February, 405 in Total

Israeli forces arrest Palestinian woman protesting land appropriation and the expansion of the Halamish settlement. (Photo: via Ma'an, file)

The Quds Center for the study of Israeli and Palestinian affairs said on Wednesday that the Israeli occupation forces arrested nearly 405 Palestinians in February, including dozens of women and children, in the occupied West Bank and the blockaded Gaza Strip.

45 Palestinian children and 22 women were among the reported arrests, the center noted in its monthly report.

The report revealed that the biggest number of arrests was reported in Occupied Jerusalem, where 84 Palestinians were taken into custody.

Israeli forces also arrested 82 Palestinians from al-Khalil, 63 from Bethlehem, 50 from Ramallah and el-Bireh, 43 from Nablus, 25 from Qalqilia, 16 from Jenin, 9 from Tulkarem, and 6 from each of Tubas and Salfit.

During the same period, Israeli forces arrested 11 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, including five fishermen.

The report said some 45 children including a 12-year-old child and 22 women were among the 405 detained citizens in the West Bank and Jerusalem in February.

(PC, PIC, Social Media)