Report: Israel Committed 310 Violations against Palestinian Journalists since January

Some 310 violations have been committed by Israeli forces against journalists since the start of the year, the Committee for the Support of Journalists revealed in a report.

The report, which covers the period between January 1 to June 30, states that excessive force was used against media personnel in violation of all international and human rights conventions which guarantee the freedom of press.

Journalists were arrested, detained and prevented from entering areas to provide coverage, the organization said, while many had their equipment damaged or confiscated. Others were barred from travel or had their homes raided, while media outlets were shut down or threatened.

There were 78 cases in which journalists were shot, either using live bullets or rubber coated live munitions, while others were beaten or suffered from smoke inhalation after tear gas was used to disperse them.

Some 56 journalists were arrested, summoned or detained.

In 27 cases journalists had their detention extended multiple time before being released, or had their trials adjourned.

In 53 cases, raids, searches and demolitions were carried out in which equipment, materials and materials belonging to journalists and media organisations were confiscated.

There were also eight cases of incitement, prosecution and blackmailing of journalists and nine where media organisations were closed or threatened with closure.

The report also noted that 32 cases were identified in which journalists were prevented from doing their job and covering events.

Travel bans were issued in six cases stopping journalists from receiving treatment abroad, attending conferences or receiving international awards.

Even in prison, journalists encountered harassment at the hands of occupation forces with 41 such violations being recording, including against Mohammed Al-Qeeq. He was assaulted, tortured and prevented from access to a lawyer, the medical care he requires or to family visits.

