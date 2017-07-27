Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$10,573 Raised
52% Funded

Report: Israel Killed 11 Palestinian Children Since 2017

Jul 27 2017 / 4:54 pm
The Ramallah-based NGO advocated for investigations to be opened for all alleged crimes committed against children. (Photo: File)

Some 11 Palestinian children have been killed by Israeli occupying forces since January 2017, Defence for Children International – Palestine (DCIP) revealed on Tuesday.

Ten of the children were killed with live ammunition and many suffered bullet wounds to the head or chest. The last of the victims was 17-year old Muhammad Laafi who was killed during demonstrations during last Friday’s “Day of Rage” when Israeli occupying forces fired at protestors demanding free access to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a statement, DCIP called on the Israeli army to abide by international law and show restraint: “Article 3 of the UN Code of Conduct adds that every effort must be made to avoid the use of firearms, especially against children.”

The Ramallah-based NGO also advocated for investigations to be opened for all allegations of crimes committed against children, especially those in which minors have been killed.

DCIP estimates that 35 Palestinian children were killed by Israeli soldiers in occupied Jerusalem and the West Bank in 2016.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jul 27 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors