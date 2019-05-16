Report: Israel Leads in Global Attacks on Medical Facilities, Workers

Israel committed the highest number of attacks on healthcare facilities, workers and vehicles last year, according to a new report authored by international human rights and medical groups.

Worldwide there were at least 973 attacks on healthcare workers and infrastructure in 2018 which killed at least 167 healthcare professionals.

At least 47 people shot by Israeli forces in Gaza today, including a paramedic. There’ll likely be no accountability for deaths, as I wrote regarding last year’s protests. If you’re undecided re: #BoycottEurovision, please read it: https://t.co/pSrXfJ3Ol9 #BoycottEurovision2019 — Dr Catherine Connolly (@KitConnolly) May 15, 2019

While those attacks occurred in 23 countries experiencing conflict across the world, around a third were committed in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip alone.

Israel army killed Palestinian paramedic then distributed misleading video – Middle East Monitor Read more https://t.co/KhxzMSLs5n pic.twitter.com/1Rh9tGIkOk — RTNews24 (@rtnews24en) May 14, 2019

Of 308 total attacks committed by Israel, six health facilities were either partially damaged or completely destroyed and three medics were killed, according to the report released on Wednesday by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

Israel kills a 24yr-old Palestinian man, shoots & wounds 30 others, including 4 children & a paramedic at today's March of Return in Gaza https://t.co/2IRUh7HJMR — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) May 10, 2019

All three were killed during the weekly Great Return Marches along the border between the besieged Gaza Strip and Israel last year, with a further 564 healthcare professionals injured by Israeli attacks during 2018.

💔My friends ….

💥Hello ..

💌I want to remind you …

that this year 2018 ..

🚫 Israel killed the nurse Razan Najjar ..

It provides treatment for the injured in the marches of return in Gaza …..

I hope you celebrate the start of the new year 2019 No Forget her good memory pic.twitter.com/wDQ8YchGqZ — GAZA NURSE🇵🇸 (@PalestineNurse) December 20, 2018

Among the medical workers killed during the border protests was Razan al-Najjar, a 21-year-old Palestinian paramedic shot dead by Israeli forces.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)