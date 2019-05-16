Report: Israel Leads in Global Attacks on Medical Facilities, Workers

May 16, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian peaceful protesters flying kites in memory of Razan al Najjar, a nurse killed by Israeli snipers at the Gaza border. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israel committed the highest number of attacks on healthcare facilities, workers and vehicles last year, according to a new report authored by international human rights and medical groups.

Worldwide there were at least 973 attacks on healthcare workers and infrastructure in 2018 which killed at least 167 healthcare professionals.

While those attacks occurred in 23 countries experiencing conflict across the world, around a third were committed in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip alone.

Of 308 total attacks committed by Israel, six health facilities were either partially damaged or completely destroyed and three medics were killed, according to the report released on Wednesday by the Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC).

All three were killed during the weekly Great Return Marches along the border between the besieged Gaza Strip and Israel last year, with a further 564 healthcare professionals injured by Israeli attacks during 2018.

Among the medical workers killed during the border protests was Razan al-Najjar, a 21-year-old Palestinian paramedic shot dead by Israeli forces.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.